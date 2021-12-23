Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff To Team Up For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next: Report

After working with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster War, it looks like Tiger Shroff is gearing up to team up with yet another superstar. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the Bhagnanis are keen to bring together Tiger and Akshay Kumar for an out and out action film which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, this Tiger-Akshay starrer will have some dose of humor too and will be bankrolled by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films.

A source close to the development informed the news portal, "Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor."

The source further added that Akshay and Tiger will kickstart work on this film after wrapping up their respective prior commitments. While Akshay is busy with Ranjit Tiwari's next, Tiger is shooting for Ganapath in the UK.

The same source revealed, "The Bhagnani's and Ali were always clear on bringing two giant forces in the action space together for this one. And who better than the Khiladi and young action star. It's going to be among the biggest action spectacles of Hindi film industry."

While the makers are keen to keep the premise of the film under wraps as of now, reports state that they are toying with the idea of giving it the title of an old Hindi film which was produced by Bhagnani's. One hears that they are eyeing a 2023 release for this flick.