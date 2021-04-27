Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators Amid The Second Wave Of COVID-19

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the healthcare system of the nation badly. Many celebrities and influencers have been using their social media presence to amplify the voices of those in need of resources. Amid this, Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organisation.

Twinkle took to her social media account on Tuesday and said that she along with her husband actor Akshay Kumar have managed to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients amid the ongoing crisis. She also urged others to contribute in whatever way they can to help fight the second wave of the COVID-19 in her caption.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Contribute To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The actor-turned-author shared, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit.” Check out the post below:

In another tweet, Twinkle was also seen asking for leads of a registered NGO that could help with the distribution of the 100 oxygen concentrators. She wrote, “Please give me leads of a verified, reliable, registered NGO who will help distribute 100 oxygen concentrators (Supplies upto 4L/min of oxygen) that will be sent directly from the UK to them.” Take a look!

Please give me leads of a verified, reliable, registered NGO who will help distribute 100 oxygen concentrators

(Supplies upto 4L/min of oxygen) that will be sent directly from the UK to them. 🙏 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2021

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Returns Home Safe & Sound After Recovering From COVID-19; Wife Twinkle Shares Health Update

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 while he was busy shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. The actor has also recently pledged Rs 1 crore to politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help those affected by the second wave of COVID-19.