Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Enjoy A Tropical Getaway In The Middle Of A Pandemic; See Picture

Akshay Kumar is known to be quite a workaholic. With back to back films, the superstar is always on his toes. However, recently, the Housefull 4 actor took a breather from his hectic working schedule and jetted off with his wife Twinkle Khanna to an undisclosed location for a romantic getaway.

Akshay later took to his Instagram page to share a selfie with his wife Twinkle and captioned it as, "Happy place = Happy face 🏝 We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime." In the snap, Akshay and Twinkle are seen donning beach outfits and are all smiles for the camera.

The Laxmmi actor always makes it a point to unwind by going on family vacations at exotic foreign locations. Meanwhile, Akshay and Twinkle recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary by penning heartfelt posts for each other.

The 'Khiladi' star had shared a photo with Twinkle and written, "The surest I've ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

His wife Twinkle had shared Akshay's post and added, "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can't even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don't need each other to be complete( that's just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

Workwise, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films which include Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

