Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's COVID-19 Fundraiser Reaches Its Target Of Rs 1 Crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna had earlier announced that they have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization that is involved in doing COVID-19 relief work in the country. Not only this, but the couple had also set up a fundraiser in collaboration with an organization called Annada for the distribution of oxygen concentrators in hospitals all over the country.

Now, Twinkle took to her social media handle to share a post wherein she shared the happy news of their fundraiser reaching its desired target of Rs 1 crore. She shared a lovely picture of herself holding a dumbbell. In the picture, she thanked everyone who contributed to the same. The Pajamas Are Forgiving author also added that with the help of the contributors, they have managed their desired target of Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.

Twinkle Khanna captioned the same stating, "t's thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe." Take a look at the tweet.

It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2021

The author had earlier shared a video wherein she had offered her gratitude to the fans who contributed to her and her husband's fundraiser. The Mela actress could be seen telling in the video that she could not have made this initiative a success without their help. Twinkle captioned the same stating, "A big thank you to everyone who donated and shared our links. We now have another 100 oxygen concentrators ready to be distributed directly to hospitals. To learn more or to donate please click on https://annada.org/oxygen Let's keep this going and do our best."

Apart from this, Twinkle Khanna has been quite active on her social media handle to share some light-hearted posts during these stressful times. She recently left her fans and followers in splits as she shared a glimpse of her face after her 8-year-old daughter Nitara tried makeup on her. Twinkle's face could be seen smeared with kohl and lipstick in an uneven manner that made for a funny sight.