Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor Sizzle In Sakhiyan 2.0- New Song From Bellbottom

Akshay Kumar's upcoming espionage thriller Bell Bottom is one of the most anticipated films this year. The nail-biting trailer which channels the 80's vibe at its best has garnered a positive response from the audience. Trade and industry peers have lauded Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar for unlocking cinemas with his big release.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom To Release In 3D

After watching Akshay and Vanni Kapoor's chemistry in the first song Marjaawaan which is already touted as the romantic track of the year, the makers have unveiled a new song titled as Sakhiyan2.0.

The peppy track has been composed by Babbu along with Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi who have also given the music for the film. Maninder Buttar and Zara Khan have given the vocals. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

Filmed on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the song has the superstar looking his dapper best, while the actress unleashes the charm to the melodious beats of the track. Their chemistry is crackling, and both the actors can be seen recreating their magic in the song.

Lara Dutta Reveals Akshay Kumar Insisted Her To Play Indira Gandhi In Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is the first film to release and unlock cinemas on August 19, 2021.

The pep-anthem is available on Saregama Music's YouTube Channel and leading music streaming apps.