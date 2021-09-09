Akshay Kumar Attends Director Aanand L Rai's Mother's Funeral, Hours After His Mom Aruna’s Demise, See Pics

On Wednesday, 8 September 2021, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to inform his fans and followers that his mother Aruna Bhatia has left for her heavenly abode. Hours after his mother's funeral took place, the actor also made his way to attend the funeral of director Aanand L Rai's mother. The filmmaker's mother also reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning but the cause of her demise is still unknown.

Akshay was photographed by the paparazzi, alone at the funeral. Akshay and Aanand are working together on Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The duo is also collaborating on Raksha Bandhan with Bhoomi Pednekar, which was announced earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Akshay along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara were even photographed at Aruna's funeral, earlier in the day. The family was accompanied by Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia, Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and producer Ramesh Taurani among others.

In his social media post, Akshay had shared the news of his mother's demise with the following note: “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

As soon as the actor shared the heart-breaking news, many fans and B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra among others condoled her demise.