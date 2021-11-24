Akshay Kumar Gets The Tag Of The Most 'Uncomplicated Actor' From His Atrangi Re Director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai has collaborated with superstar Akshay Kumar for the first time in his much-awaited movie Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. In a recent interview, Aanand was all praises for Akshay and even went on to call him 'the most uncomplicated actor' that he has ever met.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Aanand L Rai said, "Akshay's honesty made me want to work with him again after this film. He's the most uncomplicated actor I've ever met. He never tries to disguise himself. So, it's easy to understand and read him. For a director like me, that simplicity is very charming." It seems that the director-actor duo has inevitably shared a great camaraderie such that they have also collaborated in the movie Raksha Bandhan.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor also spoke about his equation with South sensation Dhanush. Aanand L Rai said that he considers the Karnan actor as his younger brother and confesses that he has failed to witness his evolution as an actor. The filmmaker stated that there is still a lot more to discover about Dhanush and that they will remain close even if they collaborate after seven to eight years. The director added, "you never come to know when your kid grows up."

Meanwhile, talking about Atrangi Re, the trailer of the movie will be out today (November 24). The makers released two new posters of the film ahead of its trailer release. Yesterday the makers had teased the quirky first looks of the lead cast. Talking about the new posters, in one of them, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan can be seen striking a candid pose while in the other poster, Dhanush and Sara can be seen as bride and groom wherein the Love Aaj Kal actress can be seen fast asleep. Take a look at the same that was shared by Akshay and captioned as, "There is nothing more magical than a love story."

The movie Atrangi Re has its music composed by the legendary AR Rahman. The film is penned by Himanshu Sharma. The film will start streaming from December 24 on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar.