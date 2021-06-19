Akshay Kumar Denies Being A Part Of Dhoom 4; Calls It 'Fake News'

Recently, there were various speculations doing the rounds in the media that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly joined the cast of Aditya Chopra's much-anticipated film Dhoom 4. Buzz was that the Housefull 4 actor had met the Yash Raj Films honcho and signed the dotted line. However, it looks like fans are in for a massive disappointment with the latest update on Dhoom 4.

Akshay Kumar in a recent chat with Hindustan Times opened up on these rumours and clarified that he is not a part of the fourth installment of this action-thriller. On being asked if he met Aditya Chopra to confirm Dhoom 4, the actor replied, "As for the Dhoom 4 speculation, I have two words for you, FAKE NEWS!"

Meanwhile, earlier this week, despite the uncertainty around the re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra and other states amid the pandemic, Akshay Kumar announced that his upcoming espionage thriller Bell Bottom will be releasing on July 27, 2021.

Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Faces The Ire Of Kshatriya Body After Karni Sena

Speaking about the same, Kumar told the tabloid, "The pandemic has affected lives world over - it's not a Bollywood or a Hollywood thing - everyone one has been affected. Dates have shifted, theatrical releases have gone on OTT platforms. But, now we're already partially into the unlock phase with things looking up. So, one has to plan ahead, being a little hopeful along with being careful. So here we are, keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for a positive outcome."

Akshay Kumar has one more Bollywood film, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi ready for release. However the makers are yet to announce its new release date after the film got postponed twice due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

The actor talked about the current status of this cop film and said, "More than a year has passed since Sooryavanshi was slated to release, so firstly, I'd like to thank all my fans from the bottom of my heart for keeping the excitement still alive. It truly means a lot to me. As you know, when the situation had started to look better, the team had decided to release the film earlier in April, this year, but that plan got foiled as well. Whenever something isn't going as planned, my mother usually says, 'Fikar na kari puttar, ismein bhi kuch acha hi hona hai.' Over the years, I've started to believe it. Let's see, maybe we will be lucky the third time."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently kickstarted the shooting of Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai after the Maharashtra government allowed shootings to resume with certain restrictions in the state.

RARE! Akshay Kumar's Unseen Wedding Pictures Go Viral; Bride Twinkle Khanna's Head Is Laden With Sindhoor

The actor told the daily that the team of Raksha Bandhan has taken all the precautionary measures and all the new rules of the new normal have been adhered to, with government guidelines to take care of the entire cast and crew.

"For instance, RT-PCR tests of all those to be present on set will be done 24 hours before the shoot, and repeated every five days. Besides having medical-grade masks and face shields for the crew, there will also be an onset doctor. Sanitisation stations will be set up throughout the set area and the team will ensure all surface areas and equipment is disinfected before and after every shoot," the actor shared with the daily.

Besides these three films, Kumar also has Prithivraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and OMG 2 in the pipeline.