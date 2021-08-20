Akshay Kumar Drops A Hint About Bell Bottom Sequel; Says 'There's Definitely A Scope'

Akshay Kumar's much awaited film Bell Bottom hit the theatrical screens on Thursday (August 20, 2021). Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, the film opened to positive reviews from critics.

At a special screening of the film in Surat, Akshay interacted with press reporters via a conference call and opened up on a sequel to his espionage thriller.

Dropping a hint, the Khiladi Kumar shared, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out."

Earlier, the actor had also spoken about why the makers decided to bring the film on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend.

"See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better," the superstar was quoted as saying.

Akshay had also opened up about Bell Bottom's theatrical release amid the current COVID-19 scanerio and said, "The pressure is there on everybody but I'm very sure that things are going to work out. There's a challenge, a risk. But if you haven't taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it. In this journey, I have my producers who have also taken the risk and that's how we have proceeded."

Inspired by true events, Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation to rescue 210 Indian passengers held hostage on an Indian Airlines plane. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.