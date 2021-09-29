Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi To Team Up For Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Film Driving Licence: Report

If reports are to be believed, Raj Mehta who helmed Good Newwz has managed to pull a casting coup of sorts by casting Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in his next project. One hears that this film which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam flick Driving Licence.

A News18 report quoted a source as saying, "This is the first time the two actors are going to work together. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Akshay steps into the shoes of Prithviraj and plays a superstar, Emraan will reprise the role of a traffic inspector who is also a diehard fan of the superstar which was originally portrayed by Suraj."

Akshay Kumar On His Films Getting Theatrical Release: This Is The Most Excited I Have Been In A Very Long Time

The source told the news portal that this film is expected to go on floors next year after Raj wraps up the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Emraan Hashmi's First Pic From Tiger 3 Sets Is Out, As He Joins Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan In Austria

Meanwhile, another Pinkvilla report revealed that the pre-production work on this film has already begun and the makers are exploring several locations to shoot the film, with the UK being right on top of the list.

The portal quoted a source as saying, "Karan and Akshay too have a great equation and the producer is planning multiple projects with the Khiladi going forward. One of those is this Raj Mehta directorial."

Speaking about films, Akshay has multiple projects in the pipeline which include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Cinderella and Oh My God 2. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi is currently busy with the shooting of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.