Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional On His Birthday; 'Mom Must Be Singing Happy Birthday To Me From Right Up There'

One of Bollywood's biggest superstars Akshay Kumar turns 57 today (September 9, 2021). The actor took to social media to remember his late mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

A day after her death, the Sooryavanshi actor penned a heartfelt note in which he wrote that his mother must be singing Happy Birthday to him from right up there. He also thanked everyone for their condolence messages and birthday wishes alike adding that "life goes on".

In the photo, Akshay's late mother is seen giving him a peck on his cheek.

Earlier this week, the actor had flown down from UK where he was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella, to tend his ailing mother who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. Unfortunately, she breathed her last on Wednesday morning.

Post her demise, Akshay had taken to his social media handle and posted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Aruna's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium on the same day and was attended by Akshay's friends and industry colleagues like Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and others. Other stars like Ajay Devgn and Jacqueline Fernandez had offered their heartfelt condolence on social media.

Workwise, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ranjit M Tewari's espionage thriller Bell Bottom alongside Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. His other upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Cinderella.