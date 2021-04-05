Akshay Kumar Hospitalized After COVID-19 Diagnosis; Actor Thanks Fans For Warm Wishes & Prayers

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently made an announcement that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the actor shared this news on social media, fans expressed their concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Now, the 2.0 actor has revealed that he has admitted to a hospital as a 'precautionary measure'.

Akshay took to his Twitter page to issue a statement that read, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine , but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back soon."

See his tweet.

As per a report in ETimes, Akshay Kumar was admitted to Hiranandani hospital in Powai, Mumbai at around 5 pm on Sunday (April 4, 2021). Earlier on the same day, the actor had revealed that he has tested positive for the virus.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!," the Khiladi Kumar had mentioned in a tweet.

Akshay Kumar was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu when he tested positive for COVID-19. Besides him, 45 junior artistes who were to begin shooting for the movie, have also been diagnosed with the virus. Currently, the makers have halted the film's shooting.

ALSO READ: Ram Setu: 45 Junior Artistes Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Akshay Kumar Makes It Mandatory To Get Tested

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He Will Be 'Back In Action Very Soon'