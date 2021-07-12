Akshay Kumar Indulges In 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Halwa’ To Gain Five Kilos For Raksha Bandhan

It's known to all that no one follows fitness regime in a natural way better than actor Akshay Kumar. From waking up early to eating healthy food, Akshay does everything that keeps him as fit as a fiddle.

However, recently, he got a chance to let himself go and feast to his heart's content. Akshay who plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan had to bulk up for the film.

Akshay who had to lose six kilos to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi, has to now gain five kilos for Raksha Bandhan. Without any complain, Akshay came up with a simple idea. Want to know what is it? We will tell you!

The actor said in a statement, "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!"

Current Akshay is shooting for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, and he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and five fresh faces who will play his sisters in the film.

The film is billed as a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, and backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.