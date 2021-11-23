Akshay Kumar And Jacqueline Fernandez Meet Daman's Administrator Praful Patel While Shooting For Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently shooting in Daman for their movie Ram Setu. The duo was supposed to shoot in Sri Lanka for the same but reportedly due to some permission issues, they had to head off to Daman for the next schedule of the movie. Before this, the two had also shot for the movie in Ooty. Now amidst their shooting schedule, Akshay and Jacqueline took out some time to meet Daman and Diu and Lakshwadeep's administrator Praful Patel. Patel shared the pictures on his social media handle while penning down a sweet note for the actors.

Talking about the same, the administrator shared some pictures from the occasion wherein Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen being felicitated by Praful Patel. By the looks of the other pictures, the actor duo also enjoyed an evening of drinks and dinner with the administrator. They also posed for a picture with Patel's family members presumably.

Praful Patel captioned the pictures stating, "Bollywood actor and celebrity @akshaykumar and actress @Asli_Jacqueline who were the guests of Daman for the shooting of the film "Ramsetu", met today. Akshay thanked the U.T administration for immense support & praised the beauty of Daman." Take a look at the post.

Bollywood actor and celebrity @akshaykumar and actress @Asli_Jacqueline , who were the guests of Daman for shooting of the film "Ramsetu", met today. Akshay thanked the U.T administration for immense support & praised the beauty of Daman. pic.twitter.com/1HllrcD4ft — Praful K Patel (@prafulkpatel) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier Akshay Kumar had shared a fun video of Jacqueline Fernandez's goofy moments while they were heading off to Daman to shoot for Ram Setu. The Phir Hera Pheri actor had shared a video that showed Jacqueline trying to curl her hair from atop the chopper. The Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hai actress also shared some funny videos that showed her and Akshay having a gala time in the helicopter.

However, Akshay Kumar also shared a sentimental video wherein he stated that he has been missing his late mother Aruna Bhatia. In the clip, with some soft music in the background, the Airlift actor can be seen standing by a windy area, looking over the horizon with an emotional gaze. He could be seen sporting long hair in the video that is his look from Ram Setu. For the unversed, Akshay will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in the movie.