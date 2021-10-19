Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi Passed By CBFC With U/A Certificate And Zero Cuts

Rohit Shetty's much anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is the first major big ticket movie to have a theatrical release after the Maharashtra government allowed the re-opening of theatres with 50% occupancy from October 22. With just few weeks remaining for the film to hit the big screens, promotions of this Akshay-Katrina starrer have begun in full swing.

Amid this, we now hear that the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has passed Sooryavanshi with U/A certificate. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC, known for its reckless cuts, has passed the film with zero cuts. The makers of the film were handed over the certificate on October 18.

Theatres & Auditoriums In Maharashtra To Reopen From October 22; CM Uddhav Thackeray To Release SOP Soon

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "SOORYAVANSHI' CENSORED - THE DETAILS... #Sooryavanshi certified 'UA' by #CBFC... Duration: 145 minutes [2 hours, 25 minutes]... Date: 18 October 2021."

The runtime of Sooryavanshi is 145 minutes (2 hours and 25 minutes) which is shorter than Shetty's last few releases, Simmba, Golmaal Again and Dilwale.

Gulshan Grover On Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Release Getting Postponed Again: It Is Very Heartbreaking

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar had talked about his much awaited films finally making it to cinema halls and said, "It is a good feeling, having four to five releases in a year again. The life, as we all knew and lived, is back now; things are getting back to normal again, and I hope it stays that way (fingers so tightly crossed that they hurt). Since the past year-and-a-half, we have been waiting behind the scenes with bated breath for the right time to showcase and unleash the entertainment to the audiences."

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will lock horns with Marvel's Eternals at the box office.

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty directorial will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The film revolves around ACP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) who sets out for a hunt for terrorists planning a deadly attack on the city of Mumbai.