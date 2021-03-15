Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Sooryavanshi To Release On April 30

In the last few weeks, many filmmakers have announced the release date of their respective films after the re-opening of theatres as per the guidelines of the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One bg-ticket Bollywood film which has caught everyone's attention is Rohit Shetty's cop action flick Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

On the eve of Rohit Shetty's birthday on Sunday (March 14, 2021), the makers revealed that the much anticipated movie will be arriving in theatres on April 30, 2021. Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to share a short video reel about the film which comprises of the clips of the actor and rest of the cast members from trailer launch event and many more. He captioned it as, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism squad. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameos as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively in this film which was to hit the theatrical screens on March 24 last year. However, the COVID-19 played a major spoilsport and the release date of the film got postponed.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading tabloid, Akshay had revealed that for Sooryavanshi, he has performed the kind of stunts that he would do in his late 20s. Well, we just cannot wait to watch the superstar blow our minds with his action-packed avatar!

