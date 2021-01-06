Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey Goes On Floors In Jaisalmer; See Pictures
The much-awaited film Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit the shooting floors in Jaisalmer today (January 6, 2021) with a traditional mahurat shot. Directed by Sajid-Farhad, the film stars Akshay as a gangster who is a wannabe actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist.
Lights, Camera And Action
The actress expressed her excitement over kickstarting her new film by sharing a bunch of pictures, in which she is seen holding the clapperboard. Kriti captioned them as, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! 🤪
#BachchanPandey Here we go... 💃🏻💃🏻."
Wardha Nadiadwala Shares Glimpses From The Mahurat Of Bachchan Pandey
Producer Sajid Nadidawala's wife Wardha who did the honours of breaking the coconut for an auspicious start, shared pictures from the big day on her Instagram. Her sons, Subhan and Sufiyan, were seen posing for pictures with the film's clapperboard. Wardha wrote on her Instagram page, "Muhurat shot done. Congrats to you all. Good luck team #BachchanPandey @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala1 Don't miss Ms. tod fods."
Bachchan Pandey Has A Promising Cast
Besides Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in pivotal role.
The Bachchan Pandey team arrived in Jaisalmer last week. While the team got busy in setting up the equipment to begin the shooting schedule, Kriti Sanon fulfilled her dream of riding a bike with Lucky Ali's 'Hairat' song from Anjaana Anjaani playing in the background.
ALSO READ: The New Year Kickstarts On A High Note For Sajid Nadiadwala As He Is All Set To Shoot Bachchan Pandey!
ALSO READ: Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi Is Pumped Up About Collaborating With Akshay Kumar For The First Time