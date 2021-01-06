Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey Goes On Floors In Jaisalmer; See Pictures

Lights, Camera And Action

The actress expressed her excitement over kickstarting her new film by sharing a bunch of pictures, in which she is seen holding the clapperboard. Kriti captioned them as, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! 🤪

#BachchanPandey Here we go... 💃🏻💃🏻."

Wardha Nadiadwala Shares Glimpses From The Mahurat Of Bachchan Pandey

Producer Sajid Nadidawala's wife Wardha who did the honours of breaking the coconut for an auspicious start, shared pictures from the big day on her Instagram. Her sons, Subhan and Sufiyan, were seen posing for pictures with the film's clapperboard. Wardha wrote on her Instagram page, "Muhurat shot done. Congrats to you all. Good luck team #BachchanPandey @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala1 Don't miss Ms. tod fods."

Bachchan Pandey Has A Promising Cast

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in pivotal role.