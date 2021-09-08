Akshay Kumar's Mother's Demise: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra & Other Celebs Condole Her Death

As Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia breathed her last today (September 8, 2021), many B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Hegde, Madhur Bhandarkar, etc., condoled her demise.

Akshay Kumar's Mother Breathes Her Last; Actor Says He Feels An Unbearable Pain

Salman Khan tweeted, "Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family..@akshaykumar."

Ajay Devgn who shares a great rapport with Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼."

"So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 @akshaykumar," tweeted Nimrat Kaur who worked with Akshay in Airlift.

"Sorry to hear about aunty Akshay sir .. We are praying for her and the entire family @akshaykumar," tweeted Akshay's Kesari co-actor Parineeti Chopra.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also condoled the demise of Akshay's mom and tweeted, "My deepest condolences to you and your family @akshaykumar 🙏#OmShanti."

"Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time 🙏🏻🙏🏻," tweeted Dia Mirza after learning about Aruna Bhatia's demise.

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal & Other Celebs Laud Avani Lekhara's Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Paralympics

Aruna Bhatia breathed her last at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. A couple of days ago, when Akshay's mom's health condition got critical, he returned to India from the UK, where he was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella.

Meanwhile, Akshay's friends from the industry like Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, etc., attended his mom's funeral in Mumbai. Check out their pictures below..