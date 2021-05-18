Akshay Kumar Talks About His First Film With Amitabh Bachchan Ek Rishtaa Completing 20 Years

Akshay Kumar had first starred with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 2001 movie Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love. The two powerhouse performers had soon gone on to star in other films. The movie Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love completes 20 years today and to mark the occasion, Akshay made a heartfelt revelation about the same.

Talking about the movie, it was helmed by Suneel Darshan and starred other talented actors like Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Rakhee and Mohnish Bahl. Akshay spoke about this huge milestone of the movie with Spotboye. The Phir Hera Pheri actor said that some memories fade away with time but Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love is truly a nostalgic experience for him.

Akshay added that while shooting for the movie, he had explored a relationship that he bonded with very deeply. The actor said that working with Big B only added to his excitement. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor went on to say that he is indebted to the audience for their continued appreciation of the movie.

The movie had released on May 18, 2001. The movie was an emotional family drama that revolved around the changing dynamics between the father and son played by Amitabh and Akshay respectively. The music of the movie was composed by Nadeem-Shravan.

The movie Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love had marked the second collaboration between Akshay and director Suneel Darshan. The duo had earlier worked in the 1999 movie Jaanwar. The movie was bankrolled by Shree Krishna International and had enjoyed a 100-day run at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had then gone on to star together in the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time. The actors had again essayed father-son duo in the movie and it also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Apart from that, the two also starred together in the film Aankhen that also starred Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.

On the work front, Amitabh will soon be seen in movies like Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. While Akshay will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in films like Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey.