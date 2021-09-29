Akshay Kumar On His Films Getting Theatrical Release: This Is The Most Excited I Have Been In A Very Long Time

Akshay Kumar recently announced the release dates of five of his film- Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu as soon as it was announced that cinema halls in Maharashtra will be reopening from October 22.

In his recent interview with a leading tabloid, the superstar opened up on having multiple theatrical releases after a long time and how the entire film industry is finally hoping got good times ahead.

Akshay told Hindustan Times that it's a good feeling to have four to five releases in a year again. The leading daily quoted him as saying, "The life, as we all knew and lived, is back now; things are getting back to normal again, and I hope it stays that way (fingers so tightly crossed that they hurt). Since the past year-and-a-half, we have been waiting behind the scenes with bated breath for the right time to showcase and unleash the entertainment to the audiences."

On being asked if he feels there's going to be an 'Akshay Kumar overdose' at the box office and if he is worried or excited as an actor about such a thing, the Khiladi Kumar said that he doesn't think that there would be an overdose of his films, adding that all the movies belong to different genres and there's something there for everyone.

"If you have seen the release dates, they are all spaced out like how my films used to be before the pandemic... a film comes out after a span of three to four months, and that's how it is even now. As for it being an overdose, I don't think so. Since all the films belong to completely different genres, there is something there for everyone. As an actor, finally my films are again going to be enjoyed on the big screen, like how they are meant to be, this is the most excited I've been in a very long time," the 2.0 actor explained.

Further when asked if the film industry has a backup plan with the fear of a third wave of the pandemic looming in, Akshay said, "If I could say anything on behalf of the industry, it is just that we are being hopeful like we were before the second wave and keeping our fingers very tightly crossed that the worst is over. We are just going with the flow.

Akshay told the tabloid that it's been a very tough year-and-a-half for the entire industry with everyone bleeding money. However, things are finally looking up with the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra.

"I hope the audiences have missed watching us as much as we've missed them. I'm truly looking forward to a great year at the movies," Kumar signed off.