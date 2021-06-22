Akshay Kumar On Reports Of Doing A Film With Ahan Shetty: 10/10 On Fake News Scale

Akshay Kumar has always been one of the most busiest actors in Bollywood with multiple line-up of releases every year. Considering he's always on his toes, speculations about him signing a new film often makes it to the news every day.

Recently, a leading entertainment portal stated that the Bollywood superstar is teaming up with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan for Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project. The news went viral on social media within no time and fans expressed their excitement over this new collaboration. However, their joy didn't last for long as Akshay soon took to his Twitter page to dismiss this casting speculation.

See his tweet.

10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ? 🤔 https://t.co/oiXSBr4nD9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2021

The actor slammed the media report which cited a "source close to the production" and tweeted, "10/10 on fake news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business?"

This is not the first time when Akshay has dismissed a casting speculation. Last week while speaking with a leading tabloid, the Housefull 4 denied being a part of Aditya Chopra's Dhoom 4 and said, "As for the Dhoom 4 speculation, I have two words for you, FAKE NEWS!"

It looks like the actor has developed a zero tolerance policy towards speculations as recently, he had even tweeted about waking up to a 'fake scoop' about producer Vashu Bhagnani requesting him to reduce his renumeration for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

Workwise, Akshay Kumar kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film, Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan on Monday (June 21, 2021) in Mumbai. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Ram Setu.