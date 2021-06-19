Akshay Kumar On Resuming Work Post COVID-19 Recovery: I Have Rested More Now Than I Have Since I Was Born

In April this year, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 while he was shooting for Ram Setu. The actor had tweeted, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

After eight days of isolation in a hospital in Mumbai, the actor recovered and returned back home. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Laxmii actor opened up on resuming work post COVID-19 recovery. Akshay recently filmed for the remaining portions of Prithviraj and has now kickstarted the shooting of Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai.

On being asked why he immediately dived into work post recovery by shooting for two back-to-back projects, Akshay explained that he is relieved that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April as it gave him enough time to rest. The actor revealed that he utilized that time to recover, reflect and improve his lifestyle.

"As much as I wouldn't wish this on myself or anyone, I'm relieved it happened in April, for I've rested more now than I have since I was born. I've had time to recover, reflect and improve my lifestyle," he told the daily.

Akshay also opened up on his biggest takeaway from his experience of battling COVID-19 and shared, "I've been more gentle with myself, especially with my training and expectations, with regards to everything really. I've understood the silver lining to catching COVID-19 and it's to appreciate every breath I'm lucky enough to take from this day forward. The post that my wife shared [after I got discharged from hospital] really made me realise not everyone gets to come home, I was one of the lucky ones and I'll never forget that."

For the unversed, after Akshay tested negative for COVID-19, Twinkle had taken to her Instagram page and posted a monochrome caricature of her and Akshay, inspired by The Simpsons. She had written, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

Further while speaking with the same tabloid when Akshay was asked if it isn't a bit too much of taking a risk by stepping out for work amid the pandemic, the Sooryavanshi actor said, "I admit this is not without fear. I am rightfully and cautiously fearing every move within reason, as everyone needs to. But, I am also incredibly grateful to have the amount of work I have, that in itself is enough drive to get me up and about ready to share my masked face with the world again. We all have to start somewhere, but with diligence and extreme caution."

He added, "As much as my whole life has been about taking risks, when it comes to health, I am very serious. This pandemic has reminded many of us just how short life can be, as safe as we must continue to be, it's time to slowly start chasing our rainbows again, feel the outside air in our lungs, bring happiness into our homes, build our mental health and slowly let Covid become the new norm. Instead of trying to beat it, we should try embracing that Covid will be a big part of our lives for a while. Take baby steps, but start taking steps. I just pray everyone remains cautious, with caution I believe we can survive this."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his upcoming film Bell Bottom will be releasing in theatres on July 27, 2021.