Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu: Film Producer Denies Reports Of 45 Junior Artistes Testing Positive For COVID-19

Recently, a report in a leading tabloid stated that 45 junior artistes on the sets of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu have tested positive for COVID-19 after the superstar made it mandatory for everyone tested before their entry into the sets. However, the makers of the film have a different story to tell.

Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment, who is co-producing Ram Setu denied this report while speaking with Hindustan Times and called iy an "absolutely inaccurate and a total misrepresentation of facts."

The producer told the tabloid that advance and frequent COVID-19 tests are carried out for all crew members as a part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down for everyone's safety.

Malhotra was quoted as saying by HT, "In line with the same, and ahead of the shoot to be held on April 5 in Madh Island, around 190 people were tested on 3rd at an off-location testing camp in Versova, Mumbai from which a certain number were to be selected for the shoot. Out of these 190-odd people, 25 people tested positive and were, therefore, removed from those who qualified to be part of the unit for shoot the next day."

Clarifying that none of those individuals were ever a part of the unit or present on the film's set, he continued, "The expenses for this off-location testing and all such tests is borne entirely by the film's production and is monitored by the production team."

The producer further revealed that Akshay Kumar's COVID-19 diagnosis had nothing to do with these tests or those 45 people being diagnosed positive. "The shoot lined up for April 5 had to be suspended. There is absolutely no connection or correlation between the two developments as the very shoot that is being quoted in the false story never took place!," Malhotra was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had earlier taken to social media to inform fans that he has got himself admitted to a hospital as a 'precautionary measure' after testing COVID-19 positive. His tweet read, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine , but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back soon."

Speaking about Ram Setu, the Akshay Kumar film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha in prominent roles. Post Akshay's COVID-19 diagnosis, both the leading ladies followed the safety protocols and got themselves tested for the virus. Their results came negative.

