Akshay Kumar Reacts To The Speculations Regarding The Release Date Of Bell Bottom And Sooryavanshi

There have been many speculations doing the rounds regarding the release date of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies namely Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi. Rumours were rife that Sooryavanshi might release in August at the theatres during the time of Independence Day if the pandemic situation normalizes by then. There was also a lot of buzz regarding Bell Bottom having an OTT release. Now the megastar has reacted to the speculations with an official statement.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor revealed, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Set To Release On OTT With A Rs 150 Crore Deal: Report

It seems now that Akshay's die-hard fans will have to wait for the makers to release the official release date of these movies. Talking about the films, Bell Bottom has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari and will also star Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The spy-thriller flick is touted to be a period drama.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Espionage Thriller To Release In Theatres On May 28, 2021

While Sooryavanshi will also star Katrina Kaif in the lead role and will have a brief cameo by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba respectively. The movie has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. The trailer of the movie has already been released and had created a huge frenzy amongst the masses. The movie was supposed to have a summer release last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 first wave. While the makers had rescheduled the release of the film to April 30, 2021, the release of the movie, unfortunately, got delayed again after the COVID-19 second wave struck the nation.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the movie Bachchan Pandey that will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role. He will be seen in the movie Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in Atrangi Ra that will also star Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.