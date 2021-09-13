Akshay Kumar Reacts To PM Modi's Condolence Letter Post Mom's Death; 'These Words Will Stay With Me Forever'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter sent a heartfelt condolence message following the demise of the actor's mother Aruna Bhatia. He thanked the PM for his comforting words and said that they will stay with him forever.

The Sooryavanshi actor shared the long letter which he received from Modi and captioned it as, "Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon'ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe."

Have a look at his tweet.

Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

In his lengthy letter, the Prime Minister had mentioned that the manner in which Akshay had taken care of his late mother is inspiring adding that she left the world knowing fully well that her beloved son is one of India's most admired and versatile actors. He also mentioned, "Preserve her memories and legacy, and keep making her proud. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family."

Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional On His Birthday; 'Mom Must Be Singing Happy Birthday To Me From Right Up There'

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia breathed her last on September 8. She was unwell for quite some time and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Amazon Prime Video Announces Streaming Premiere Of Bell Bottom, An Espionage Thriller, Inspired By True Events

Post her demise, the actor had penned a heartwrenching note that read, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." Her last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium on the same day which was attended by some of Akshay's colleagues from the film industry.

On the next day which marked Akshay's 57th birthday, the Bachchan Pandey star remembered his mother in an emotional post and wrote that she must be singing Happy Birthday to him from right up there.