Akshay Kumar Reacts To Potentially Earning Rs 2000 Crore With Upcoming Movies

There is no denying that Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. The way he completes the shoot of his each film on time, is worth applauding. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he has several projects in his kitty, slated to be released in upcoming years.

In an interview with Variety, when Akshay was informed that he will potentially earn approx. Rs 2000 crore with his upcoming movies, the 54-year-old actor said, "Wow, you worked out the maths quicker than I did! I'm very proud of this kind of projection and I think it's testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king."

He further said, while he is looking forward to 2022, he feels that if the past two years have taught him anything it's that nothing is bankable.

He said, "Let's see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?"

About a month ago, Akshay last film Sooryavanshi had a theatrical release and it created an uproar at the box office with the earning of Rs 200 crore. However, his next release Atrangi Re will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from tomorrow (December 24, 2021). When asked how he looks at the new balance between theatrical releases and OTT platforms, he said that both the mediums are here to stay.

"They will co-exist. I don't think the cinema business is going anywhere because nothing, and I mean nothing, can beat the experience of watching a film with your friends and family surrounded by the sound and excitement of the big screen," added Akshay.