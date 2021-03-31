Oops! Akshay Kumar Received The Worst Reactions From Fans After He Asked Them About His Look In Ram Setu

Recently actor Akshay Kumar found himself in a predicament when he asked his fans to share their opinions about his look in his upcoming project Ram Setu. Akshay shared a picture of himself on his Facebook page and captioned it as, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me."

We're sure that Akshay would have expected his fans' replies related to his look, but rather than reacting to his new look, fans started leaving shocking comments on his post. Wondering what did they write? We will tell you!

While some criticised the actor's look, others took a major jibe at the Laxmii actor for kickstarting the shoot amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra. However, netizens were not angry at Akshay just because of that, but his recent tweet on the occasion of Holi.

For the unversed, on March 29 while wishing his fans a prosperous and safe Holi, Akshay urged his fans not to play Holi and stay at home. He had tweeted, "Do me a favour let's not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a very Happy Holi 🌈."

Akshay's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens and they were quick to share their extreme reactions. Apparently, owing to Akshay's tweet on Holi, they left nasty comments on his post wherein he asked his fans to give their feedback on his new look in Ram Setu.

ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar Reprimanded WHO For Putting Him In Smokers List: I Don't Want My Life To Go Up In Smoke

Here's how some of the naysayers reacted...

Pawan Bishnoi: Do India a favour by not shooting movie! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you a very Happy homestay.

Anju Chopra: You dare not touch the history of Ramchandra ji for marketing purposes.

Sulekha Chowdhury: Who will watch you seeing you don't respect the citizens of our country and pass biased comments. There were days how I used to admire him for his recent roles. But to my surprise he was sarcastic always towards only one religion. Earlier he was my idol. I was such a fool.

Chinnu M: U posted something Abt Holi yesterday. Now stay at hom. After Corona you can start your schedule.

Yashaswi Yash: Do me a favour let's not go to Theaters! Enjoy at home, for ur safety & the safety of your loved ones as Corona has not left. Wishing you all a very Healthy life without Bollywood.

Clearly, Akshay didn't see it coming!

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Sooryavanshi To Release On April 30