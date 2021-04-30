Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Set To Release On OTT With A Rs 150 Crore Deal: Report

With the country slowly going back to lockdown mode, filmmakers are moving towards OTT releases once again. While Salman Khan's Radhe is set for a hybrid release with TV channels and pay-per-view services, Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, now Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is also opting for an OTT release.

A Pinkvilla report said that the makers have already started conversations for a direct to digital premiere and expect a deal of up to Rs 150 crore. The source told the portal that the Bell Bottom team is in talks with Amazon Prime Video as well as Disney+ Hotstar. Bell Bottom produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Nikkhil Advani, was set for a theatrical release on May 28, 2021.

"The makers were all set for a theatrical release on May 28, but in current times, it's unlikely for any film to arrive in the cinema halls at least till the month of July. The cases are on the rise every day and are showing no signs of slowing down. After multiple rounds of internal discussions, the Bell Bottom team has initiated a conversation with the digital giant, Disney+ Hotstar for a digital premiere," the source said.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Espionage Thriller To Release In Theatres On May 28, 2021

The report also revealed that the film's digital rights were already sold to Amazon, and now the makers are considering Prime and Hotstar for an exclusive digital premiere. "While Amazon has made an offer of around Rs 125 crore plus to the film, the makers are expecting something in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore. They have now gone to Disney+ Hotstar and the final rounds of discussions are going on at the moment," the source added.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi Reveals Why Bell Bottom Feels Like A Comeback Film For Everyone

If these reports turn out to be true, Bell Bottom will be Akshay Kumar's second film to get a direct OTT release after Laxmii. The horror-comedy was reportedly settled for a digital premiere with a blanket value of Rs 140 crore approx. However, the film failed to impress the critics and audiences alike.