Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Will See A Direct-To-Digital Premiere On Amazon Prime Video?

Akshay Kumar could be gearing up for his second digital release. After Laxmii released on Disney+ Hotstar, now his upcoming periodic spy thriller Bell Bottom could be hitting an OTT platform in the coming months. According to a recent report, the makers are in talks with Amazon Prime Video for an exclusive release.

A Bollywood Hungama report said that the terms of the deal are currently being discussed and it could take a month's time. The source was quoted as saying, "The producers of Bell Bottom - Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani - have started conversations with Amazon Prime to explore the possibility of a direct to digital release, and so far, both the parties seem to be on the same page."

"They are discussing various prospects including the financials, and there might be some clarity within the next one month. But at this point of time, team Bell Bottom is definitely exploring the direct to digital option of release," the source added.

Bell Bottom Was Set To Release In April 2021 Earlier, it was being said that Bell Bottom which was shot in 35 days, will see a theatrical release on April 2, 2021. However, the film is still in its post-production stage and the release had to be postponed for two months. Last week, another report revealed that Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi could release in the month of March or April. Bell Bottom Makers Are In Talks With Amazon Prime Video For Release "Given the costs and several other factors associated with the film as also Akshay's jam packed release calendar, the makers thought of exploring the digital release with Amazon Prime. The Bhagnanis share a close bond with the digital platform and so does Akshay, and that's how the meeting happened. All stakeholders are currently working towards arriving at terms and conditions that are beneficial to all of them," the source further added. Bell Bottom Is An Period Espionage Thriller Akshay's last digital release, Laxmii wasn't received well by the audience but fans are hopeful for Bell Bottom's release. The film based on true events, is set during the 1980s and will follow some unforgettable heroes of the era.

