Akshay Kumar’s Co-Star Brahma Mishra Found Dead In His Flat

Brahma Mishra, who had seen in Akshay Kumar's film Kesari, passed away. A report published in Mid-Day states that the police found Mishra's semi-decomposed body in his flat in Versova today (December 2, 2021). As per the latest information, his body has been sent for an autopsy at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Brahma Mishra's Mirzapur co-star Divyenndu Sharma shared a picture with the late actor and mourned his death on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more 💔 Let's pray for him everyone 🙏🏼."

Notably, actors like Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rizwan Sikander and many others mourned his death. Let us tell you, Brahma Mishra had acted in several movies like Kesari, Haseen Dillruba, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Majhi: The Mountain Man, Chor Chor Super Chor, Baromas, Dangal, Super 30 and so on. He was also a part of several web series such as Mirzapur, Office vs Office, Not Fit and so on.

May his soul rest in peace!