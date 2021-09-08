Akshay Kumar's Mother Breathes Her Last; Actor Says He Feels An Unbearable Pain

A few minutes ago, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that his mother Aruna Bhatia has left for her heavenly abode.

He tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

Yesterday (September 7, 2021), Akshay asked his fans to pray for his mother and tweeted, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On His Mother's Health; Says 'This Is A Tough Hour For My Family'

After learning about Akshay's mom's demise, many netizens asked the actor to stay strong and prayed for his family.

A netizen wrote, "Extremely sorry for your loss, may waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Satnam waheguru."

Another netizen wrote, "What a bad start of morning with this saddening news...stay strong @akshaykumar sir... Om shanti."

Akshay Kumar's Mother Critical In Mumbai Hospital; Actor Returns To India From The UK: Reports

It's indeed a tough time for Akshay and his family. May God give him and his family strength to deal with this huge loss.