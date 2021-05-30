Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj: Karni Sena Raises Objection Over The Title Of The Project

Akshay Kumar is all set to play the legendary Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming historical drama, Prithviraj. However, the project is now facing backlash from Karni Sena, the Rajput organisation. As per the reports, Karni Sena is unhappy with the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer and has raised an objection.

The president of the Karni Sena youth wing, filmmaker Surjeet Singh opened about the organisation's stand in a recent interview given to TOI. "How can they keep the title of the film as just 'Prithviraj' when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him."

"If they don't listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during 'Padmaavat', the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too." He added. The Karni Sena has also demanded that the film has to be screened for them before its release.

Prithviraj, which features Akshay Kumar in the titular role, was announced in 2019 on the occasion of the Khiladi actor's birthday. The project, which is directed by newcomer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has been under production for the past two years. The shoot of Prithviraj is currently suspended due to the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The historical drama, which has been being made as one of the biggest projects in the career of its leading man Akshay Kumar, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Yash Raj Films. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is appearing as the female lead in the movie. As per the reports, Manushi is portraying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan's wife, Sanyukta in the movie.