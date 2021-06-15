Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Faces The Ire Of Kshatriya Body After Karni Sena

After facing the wrath of Rajput Karni Sena, who had demanded the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj to change the title of the movie, the film is now facing the ire of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha. The organization has also demanded the makers of the period film to change its title and instead put the full name of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, and have stated that the present name in the title is a humiliation to the ruler.

Shantanu Chauhan who is the head of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha's youth wing, has spoken about the issue. According to a news report in News Bytes, he revealed to a publication stating, "The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan Ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. Title Prithviraj is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior by his full name." (sic)

Prithviraj: Complaint Filed Against Yash Raj Films, Karni Sena Demands Change In Title Of Akshay Kumar's Film

Apart from this, the Kshatriya body also wants the makers to get Prithviraj's script approved by the senior representatives of the organization. They also want the makers to screen the movie for them before its release and remove any distorted or objectionable plotline from the movie before screening. However, the producers of the movie Yash Raj Films are yet to comment on the same.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj: Karni Sena Raises Objection Over The Title Of The Project

Notably, the movie has been helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will also mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar. Manushi will be essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyogita while Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular role of the courageous warrior-king. The movie is based on poet Chand Bardai's poem, 'Prithviraj Raso' and is slated to release in November this year. Earlier, after Shree Rajput Karni Sena raised concern over the title of the movie, Surjit Singh the President of Sanatan Sena had filed a complaint against Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra, writer Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar and others associated with the film.