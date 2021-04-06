Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Co-Stars Jacqueline Fernandez-Nushrratt Bharuccha Isolate Themselves As Precaution

The COVID-19 scare has grappled Bollywood in a frightening manner with many celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. One of them was megastar Akshay Kumar. The actor had kick-started the shooting for his ambitious project Ram Setu when he announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Not only this, but 45 crew members of the movie have also tested positive for the same. Now his co-stars from the film Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have isolated themselves at their homes as a precaution.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the film has revealed that Jacqueline has isolated herself at home after Akshay tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no details about her report but for now, the Judwaa 2 actor has been isolating herself as a serious precautionary measure. Jacqueline also shared an adorable picture of her pet cat Zhivago on her social media handle during her isolation phase. Take a look at the same.

On the other hand, Akshay's other Ram Setu co-star Nushrratt is also isolating herself at home as a precautionary measure. Not only this but the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama 2 actor also shared her sweet gesture on her social media handle wherein she can be seen checking on her Ram Setu co-stars Jacqueline and Akshay. The actor shared a screenshot of her conference call with the actors. The actor also revealed on her social media account that she is using steam as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Akshay Kumar recently shared his health update after testing COVID-19 positive. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor revealed that he has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure. Akshay's statement read as, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back soon."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Hospitalized After COVID-19 Diagnosis; Actor Thanks Fans For Warm Wishes & Prayers

According to a news report in ETimes, the 2.0 actor was admitted to Hiranandani hospital in Powai, Mumbai at around 5 pm on Sunday (April 4, 2021). Informing his fans and followers about him testing COVID-19 positive, Akshay had revealed, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Also Read: Ram Setu: 45 Junior Artistes Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Akshay Kumar Makes It Mandatory To Get Tested