Akshay Kumar Starrer Sooryavanshi Scheduled To Release On Netflix On THIS Date

The Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest releases on the block that is all set to take the theatres by storm ever since its reopening. The movie will be released on November 5, 2021, and is helmed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and brief cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Now the latest exciting news surrounding the movie is that its OTT release date has also been revealed.

According to a tweet by LetsOTT GLOBAL, Sooryavanshi will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix on December 5. If this is indeed true, this news may come as a treat for all the fans of Akshay Kumar as they can enjoy the movie on OTT too just a few weeks after its theatre release. Take a look at the tweet.

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s #Sooryavanshi streaming date locked, December 5th on NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/fKZcYLKq7y — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi released the second soundtrack from the film titled 'Mere Yaaraa.' The romantic song is picturized on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who can be seen romancing on a beach set-up. However, it is their dreamy chemistry that steals the show and will make their fans super nostalgic. The track has been sung by Arijit Singh and his vocals promise to make the song even more delightful and melodious.

The track has also been crooned by Neeti Mohan along with Arijit Singh. The music for the same is composed by Akasha and Kaushik-Guddu. The lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag. Needless to say, this love ballad has all the signs of becoming a huge chartbuster and striking a chord with music lovers. Take a look at the teaser shared by Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, the makers had shared the first song 'Aila Re Aillaa' from Sooryavanshi that was picturized on Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. The energetic dance number had all the three characters of Rohit Shetty's cop universe shaking a leg together. Talking about the movie, it also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher and Niktin Dheer in pivotal roles.

