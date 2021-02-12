Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi To Release On April 2 Only In Single Screens & Non-Multiplex Chains?

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the makers of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's much anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi will be hitting the big screens on April 2 this year. But, there's a catch! According to a report in Pinkvilla, the theatrical release of Sooryavanshi will be limited to the single screens and non-multiplex chains.

A source close to director Rohit Shettty informed Pinkvilla, "They have held back on the films' release for almost a year and were always committed to bring it in the cinema halls. However, it's an expensive film and no one wants to release it in a manner that results in a loss of income. It's time for the multiplexes as well to understand the plight of team Sooryavanshi. Since multiplexes are not agreeing to the terms put forth by Rohit Shetty, and Reliance, team Sooryavanshi has finally taken a decision to release the film in the cinema halls on April 2. However, the catch here is, he would bring the film only in the single screens and non-national multiplex chains, and bypass the big five national chains of PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival."

The source further told the news portal that while the negotiations will continue even in the days to come, Rohit can't wait any more to bring his film to the audience after a long wait.

The same source added, "If he wants to bring the film on April 2, the campaign needs to begin. However, the negotiations so far have not gone any further from the day of starting, and hence, the team has decided to bypass that release for now, and explore other routes. If multiplexes agree on giving better terms within the next week, the film will arrive on the big screen all across India, or else, it would be just a single screen and non-national chain release."

The Pinkvilla report further stated that the Sooryavanshi team has been exploring several models of bringing their film to the audience, which also includes the hybrid release format by releasing it in single screens as also OTT, but it's all ifs and buts for now and a final conclusion on the matter will be known by Monday or Tuesday.

"Every believes that Sooryavanshi is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen and its releasing in the cinema halls for sure on April 2, but what remains to be seen is, if it would be just a single screen and non-national multiplexes release or if national multiplex chains agree on the terms put forth by Rohit and co, resulting in a pan-Indian release," the source told the entertainment.

Will Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which is touted to be a crowd-puller, entice the audience back to theatres just like how Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Ravi Teja's Krack did down the south? Only time will tell!

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the film was scheduled to release last year. However, the release got postponed indefinitely after theatres were shut down because of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

