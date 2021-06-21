Akshay Kumar's Special Post For His Dad And Kids On Father's Day Wins The Internet!

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood is a doting dad to his kids, Aarav and Nitara. The popular star took to his official social media handles and dedicated a special post to his dad and kids on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. Akshay Kumar's lovely post is now winning the internet.

"My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I've been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all," wrote Akshay Kumar on his post. He also posted a throwback picture with his father Hari Om Bhatia, and two adorable pictures with his son Aarav and daughter Nitara, along with the post.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of Akshay Kumar had wished the actor on Father's Day by posting a lovely picture and a special note on Instagram. "He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Shielded, she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday," the writer-actress wrote on her post.

Coming to Akshay Kumar's career, the actor has some highly exciting projects in his kitty including cop thriller Sooryavanshi, historical drama Prithviraj, spy thriller Bell Bottom, and action-comedy Bachchan Pandey.

Bell Bottom is expected to hit the theatres once the lockdown rules are lifted, while Sooryavanshi is also gearing up for a release. Akshay Kumar is expected to resume the shooting for the remaining portions of his ambitious project Prithviraj once things come back to normalcy.