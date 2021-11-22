Akshay Kumar's Sweet Note For Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Cinema: Time Flies, Friendship Stays!

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in the film industry today (November 22, 2021). The actor had made his debut in Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante alongside Madhoo on November 22, 1991. Ajay's good friend and superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to congratulate Ajay on achieving this milestone.

The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood shared a BTS picture from the sets of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and wrote, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn , and just like that it's been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!" In the click, both the actors are seen dressed as cops and sharing a hearty laugh.

Ajay responded to him by saying, "Thanks Akki, we've shared a long innings. And, I'm happy & grateful for your presence alongside❤️."

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's friendship dates back to several years. The two superstar have worked together in movies like Suhaag, Insaan, Khakee amongst others. More recently, the duo shared screen space in Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi. While Akshay played the male lead, Ajay made a cameo as Bajirao Singham in the film.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's Shehenshah also took to his Twitter handle to wish Ajay on completing 30 years in the film industry. He tweeted, T 4103 - "#AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. ❤️❤️🌹🌹."

In response, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, "Thank you for your blessings. Ajay."

Speaking about Ajay's upcoming projects, the superstar has some interesting films in the pipeline. This includes Maidaan, Thank God, Mayday and Chanakya. He will also be making guest appearances in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.