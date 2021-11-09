Akshay Kumar Says Katrina Kaif Is Ready For Marriage After She Passes Test About Kitchen Utensils

Akshay Kumar thinks Katrina Kaif is ready for marriage after he tested her knowledge about kitchen utensils. The actor put his Sooryavanshi co-star to test on The Kapil Sharma Show, during a special appearance to promote their film. Notably, Katrina has been rumoured to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal by the end of the year.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show recently released an 'uncensored' video from the episodes featuring Katrina Kaif guessing the names and the purpose of the utensils. The set had a make-shit kitchen set-up, where Kapil said, "Akshay sir, I wanted to tell you something. Did you know that Katrina did a lot of work during the lockdown? She was busy in the kitchen cooking, she was cleaning the house. Today we take your test. I have called for a few things."

Kapil took one utensil at a time and asked Katrina for the name and the purpose of it. She answered several names including a ladle, grater, tongs, strainer and more. To which Kapil said, "Sara kuch pata hai yaar (She knows everything).

Akshay Kumar then added, "Ab yeh tyaar hai (Now she's ready)" for "Shaadi (marriage)" and Katrina laughed it off.

While rumours of Katrina's wedding to Kaushal have been doing the rounds for weeks the actress is yet to open up about the same. The two reportedly has their Roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's home during Diwali celebrations and are set to get hitched next month.

The traditional wedding ceremony will take place in Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur among family and friends.