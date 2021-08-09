Akshay Kumar Says Neeraj Chopra Is Very Good Looking Guy; Suggests His Name For His Biopic

Actor Akshay Kumar who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, lauded Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and said that he is a very good looking guy, and suggested his name for his biopic.

In 2018, while speaking to The Quint, when Chopra was asked to name the actors who can play him in a biopic, he had said, "It'll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood."

When Akshay was asked about Neeraj's suggestion, he said, "I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he should play me in the film)."

In the same interview, Akshay also reacted to viral memes featuring him, wherein he is seen holding a stick. He said, "I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It's from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, 'Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra's biopic)'. I found that very funny."

On a related note, Akshay is pretty excited about his forthcoming release, which also casts Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film's trailer received a positive response on social media and is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19, 2021.