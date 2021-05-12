International Nurses Day: Akshay Kumar Praises The Relentless Work Of Nurses In Hospital

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to laud the work of the nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day today. In these crucial times of the COVID-19 second wave, the nurses across all the hospitals of the country have been working tirelessly to tend to the patients battling the virus. Akshay also narrated his own personal experience while sharing the post.

Talking about the same, Akshay wrote on his social media handle that when he was hospitalized recently after testing positive for COVID-19, he was moved by the amazing capacity of the nurses at work. The Singh Is Kinng actor further added that the nurses have been working selflessly and non-stop. He thanked them and hailed them as the 'real heroes.' Take a look at the actor's tweet.

When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 after he had started shooting for the movie Ram Setu. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor soon recovered from the virus and informed the same to his fans. The superstar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna recently made a donation of 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization. Twinkle had informed the same to their fans and had tweeted, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."

Recently Akshay also tweeted the helpline numbers for assistance for the pregnant women who have been affected by the pandemic. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor had stated, "The covid crisis has taken an unbearable toll over women & children. It's time they got help. Any pregnant woman needing medical assistance can call on Helpline no 9354954224 of the @NCWIndia. A child who needs counselling or help can call @NCPCR_ at 18001212830."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the movie Ram Setu that will also be starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi that will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and will also star Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.