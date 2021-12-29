Akshay Kumar Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna With A Vacation Pic In Maldives

Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 48th birthday in the Maldives with her husband Akshay Kumar. The duo jetted off a couple of days ago to spend quality time together at the exotic getaway. On Wednesday, Akshay took to his Twitter account and left an adorable birthday wish for his wife.

Sharing a picture from their chill session in the Maldives, Akshay wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride... Happy birthday Tina."

With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina 😘 pic.twitter.com/7Foo6eWsR8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2021

In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling at the camera while resting on a hammock with cushions around them above the blue waters. Twinkle wore a blue shirt, denim shorts and sunglasses, while Akshay opted for a blue tie-dye outfit and dark sunglasses.

Twinkle who shares her birthday with dad and late actor Rajesh Khanna, marked the occasion with an Instagram post. Twinkle shared their old monochrome picture in which a young Twinkle can be seen kissing her father on the cheek. She captioned it as, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."

Soon after, Twinkle also shared a video as she walked towards their cottage and hugged daughter Nitara. She wrote, "Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for several back-to-back releases including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2: Oh My God! 2.