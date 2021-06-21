Akshay Kumar Shares First Picture From Sets Of Raksha Bandhan; Dedicates Film To Sister Alka

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar finally went on floors today (June 21, 2021). Akshay took to social media to give fans a sneak-peek of his look from the film. The superstar shared a picture from the first day of shoot and dedicated to his sister Alka Bhatia.

Akshay captioned the picture as, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ♥️ Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes 🙏🏻."

In the picture shared by Akshay, the Housefull 4 actor is seen wearing a yellow kurta and grey jeans with a thin moustache and a red tikka on his forehead. He seems to be deeply engrossed in a conversation with the film's director Aanand L Rai with a clapperboard in his hand.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay had shared that the team of Raksha Bandhan has taken all the precautionary measures and all the new rules of the new normal have been adhered to, with government guidelines to take care of the entire cast and crew. Besides having RT-PCR tests done, providing the crew with medical-grade masks and face shields and setting up sanitisation stations, the team will ensure that all surface areas and equipment is disinfected before and after every shoot.

Director Aanand L Rai had also revealed that they will be shooting in a bio bubble and the crew will be stationed in a hotel.

Akshay Kumar had announced this film last year on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Reportedly, this Aanand L Rai directorial is an emotional drama in which Akshay plays the role of a caring elder brother to three sisters.