Akshay Kumar Shares Jacqueline Fernandez's Hack For Curling Her Hair And It Will Leave You In Splits

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez will now be kick-starting the shooting of the next schedule of their movie Ram Setu. The two were off to the shoot in a helicopter and Akshay decided to share a funny video of his co-star Jacqueline for the fans during the same. The superstar shared a 'hack' that has been adopted by Jacqueline to curl her hair.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar shared the video wherein Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen taking a strand of her hair outside a small hole in the helicopter window. The hair than can be seen coming to a naturally curled up shape due to the air outside the window. The Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hain actress can be seen sporting a goofy expression while doing the same and donning a white tee along with glares.

Akshay Kumar captioned the same stating, "Ladies, here's a hack for y'all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter." The actor's fans also left some laughing emojis on the post. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared some amusing videos on her Instagram stories wherein she can be seen taking a video of Akshay Kumar from the helicopter. The actor then tries to snatch her phone till it ends with them giving out a goofy expression. It seems that the two are having a gala time while on their way to the shoot. Before Ram Setu, Akshay and Jacqueline had come together for movies like Housefull 3 and Brothers.

Talking about Ram Setu, it was earlier reported that the movie will now be shot in Daman instead of Sri Lanka as the team did not get permission to shoot in the latter destination. Earlier Akshay Kumar had shared a beautiful picture with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev from their Ooty schedule. The actor had captioned it stating, "In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin." Talking about the movie, it also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay will be playing an archaeologist in the same.