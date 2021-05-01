Akshay Kumar Starrer Bell Bottom's Makers Squash Ongoing Rumours About The Release Of The Film

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom has been in the buzz right since its inception. However earlier there were speculations doing the rounds regarding the mode of release of the movie. Rumours were rife that owing to the serious pandemic situation, the makers of the movie are considering releasing the film on an OTT platform. However, now the film's makers have released an official statement wherein they have put all the ongoing rumours surrounding the film to rest.

Talking about the same, the production house, Pooja Entertainment that is bankrolling the movie stated that, "Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation in some sections of the media regarding the release of our upcoming film Bell Bottom. Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all."

For the unversed, there were reports that the makers of Bell Bottom have already started conversations for a direct to digital premiere and expected a deal of up to Rs 150 crore. A source close to the film had told Pinkvilla that the movie's team is in talks with Amazon Prime Video as well as Disney+ Hotstar. Bell Bottom was set for a theatrical release on May 28, 2021.

Not only this, the source had further added that the film's digital rights were already sold to Amazon, and now the makers are considering Prime and Hotstar for an exclusive digital premiere. The source had stated to the portal, "While Amazon has made an offer of around Rs 125 crore plus to the film, the makers are expecting something in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore. They have now gone to Disney+ Hotstar and the final rounds of discussions are going on at the moment."

Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to be a period drama.