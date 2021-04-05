Akshay Kumar Film Sooryavanshi Postponed Yet Again Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi's release has been postponed once again due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Earlier, the Rohit Shetty directorial was all set to hit the theatres on April 30, 2021.

However, the film’s team has now released a statement about the director’s decision to postpone the release of the film. Following this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty’s decision. There’s no word yet on the new release date.

The makers' statement read, "The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state."

Sooryavanshi is a big-budget cop actioner that was first supposed to arrive in theatres on March 24, 2020. The film was delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that forced shut theatres across the country.

The highly anticipated film is said to be an out-and-out cop action thriller that features Akshay Kumar in the titular character of Veer Sooryavanshi, the head of the anti-terrorism squad. The film happens to be the new entry in Rohit’s cop universe and also features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Sooryavanshi has been jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Reliance Entertainment.

