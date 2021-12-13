Akshay Kumar Takes A Selfie With His Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush, Says 'I Look Up To Your Amazing Talent'

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The actor recently took to his social media handle to share a delightful picture with Dhanush and also had a heartwarming message for the South sensation.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share a picture wherein he can be seen taking a selfie with Dhanush. The Phir Hera Pheri actor has opted for a casual grey tracksuit while his Atrangi Re co-star can be seen in a black tee that he paired up with blue pants and a jacket. Akshay captioned the post stating, "Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. 'Sir, I always look up to you,' he said. I replied, 'I look up to your amazing talent.' Then we both looked up. And this happened." Take a look at his post.

Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened 😊 pic.twitter.com/1BwnZli7Zh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2021

One of the users wrote, "Two National Award actors in one frame." While another netizen wrote, "Love you both. Eagerly waiting to watch both of you in #AtrangiRe. Hope it'll break all existing OTT viewership records." A fan also wrote, "Mutual respect one amazing artiste to another, priceless! Congratulations both, you are masters of your craft. Thank you for your commitment."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interaction with IANS, Akshay Kumar credited Atrangi Re to be a Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush movie solely. Talking about Sara and the Karnan actor, Akshay said, "I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story."

Akshay Kumar went on to say, "The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this. For me, if I like the script even if I have a small role like how I did a film like 'Khakee', my character dies after the interval but I did it. I have done so many films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' I didn't have a heroine even in 'Hera Pheri'. I do such films because I like them...I was also excited to get a chance to work with Anand L. Rai."