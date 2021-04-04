Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He Will Be 'Back In Action Very Soon'

Akshay Kumar is the latest Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for COVID-19. Akshay took to his social media account on Sunday to inform his fans that he has contracted the novel coronavirus. He also requested those who may have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, Akshay shared, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!”

Filmibeat has learnt that Akshay's COVID-19 diagnosis happened at a time when he was busy shooting for his film, Ram Setu. The shooting was going on at Madh island and had to be cancelled. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also there on the set. There was another schedule which was outside Bombay that has gone for a toss.

It must be noted that many actors such as Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kartik Aaryan and multiple others have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. Meanwhile, many actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora among others have also taken the COVID-19 vaccination.

