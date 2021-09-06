Akshay Kumar To Begin Shooting For Ram Setu In October?

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has been grabbing several eyeballs right since its inception. While the movie was announced and the shooting was begun with much fanfare, it hit a major roadblock after some team members of the film along with Akshay tested positive for COVID-19. However, now the latest development suggests that the actor will start shooting for the film in October this year.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, Akshay Kumar will be shooting for the same in October and will wrap up the schedule by December. The makers had initially decided to shoot for some portions of the film in Sri Lanka. However, now the location for the shoot has been changed to Gujarat.

Akshay Kumar had announced the movie Ram Setu on November 14 last year on the occasion of Diwali. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor had released a poster of himself from the movie and had stated, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(Setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU."

Earlier in March this year, Akshay Kumar and the team of the movie had also performed a Puja to kickstart the shooting of Ram Setu. In the same month, the Phir Hera Pheri actor had released his first look from the movie and had revealed that he will be playing an archaeologist in the same. Apart from the megastar, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Earlier it was reported that two South actors, namely veteran actor Nassar and upcoming Telugu actor Satyadev were roped in as cast members for Ram Setu. A source close to the movie had revealed to Pinkvilla stating, "Ram Setu is among the most ambitious films of Akshay Kumar and the team is going all out to ensure an able cast on board the film. The two south names have signed on to play key roles in Ram Setu and will start shooting with Akshay soon. While the details of their character have been kept under wraps, but it's said to be a well meaty and well-sketched role."