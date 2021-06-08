Akshay Kumar To Collaborate With Makers Of Bell Bottom For Another Action Flick?

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is inevitably one of the most awaited movies on the block. The espionage flick has been helmed by Ranjit Tiwari and has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under their production banner Pooja Entertainment. Now the latest development around the megastar's professional forefront is that he may once again collaborate with the makers of his movie Bell Bottom for an action film.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Akshay had an efficient working process for Bell Bottom that was produced by Pooja Entertainment. After wrapping up the movie, the makers narrated the script of another project to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor that he readily agreed to be a part of. The source added that the shoot for the same will start this year after Akshay wraps up his movies like Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 To Star Pankaj Tripathi In A Pivotal Role?

The movie is touted to be an ambitious action flick and the makers are planning to shoot for the same in diverse locations in a stringent bio-bubble protocol. The majority of the Akshay Kumar starrer will be shot in the UK. The source further said that the makers are in talks with a well-known director for helming the same and the deal is expected to be sealed within a span of few days.

When Akshay Kumar Revealed A Girl Cut Her Wrist In front Of His House; What He Did Next Will Win Your Heart!

Talking about Bell Bottom, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The movie is a period drama and is based on true events. There had been many speculations regarding its release date. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave situation, rumours were rife that the film will be heading off for an OTT release.

However, Akshay Kumar had recently broken his silence regarding the speculations surrounding the release date of Bell Bottom and his other movie Sooryavanshi. The Phir Hera Pheri actor had said, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time."